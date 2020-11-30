Sandra "Sandy" Ginn

1950 – 2020

, age 70, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and wife of Alan R. Ginn, departed this life Friday evening, November 27, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.Sandy was born February 13, 1950 in Lafayette, Indiana, the daughter of the late Robert Eugene Davis and Cora Moore Davis. She was a 1969 graduate of East High School in Memphis and was married July 9, 1986 to Alan R. Ginn. She was employed as a medical laboratory technician for Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis before her retirement in 2013. Sandy had been a resident of Oakland for two years and enjoyed reading and cooking.Mrs. Ginn is survived by her husband of 34 years, Alan R. Ginn of Oakland, TN; her son, Richard L. Lannom and his wife, Stephanie of Southaven, MS; and her daughter, Angela M. Brady and her husband, Justin of Quincy, MI.