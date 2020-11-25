1/1
Sandra Kay Kesner
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra Kay Kesner, 83, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on the 24th of November 2020. Sandra was born on December 28th, 1938 in Paducah, Kentucky. She was a loving mother, avid gardener, and was also a dedicated employee of Methodist North Hospital for 25 years.

Sandra is survived by her children, Donald Kesner (Amanda), Bobby Kesner (Stephanie), and Amy Sue Crofford (Kelly). She had 8 grandchildren and 1 beloved great-grandson expected soon.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Franklin Kesner, and her parents, Edgar and Rubye Jones.

Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, November 27th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 28th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved