Sandra Kay Kesner, 83, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on the 24th of November 2020. Sandra was born on December 28th, 1938 in Paducah, Kentucky. She was a loving mother, avid gardener, and was also a dedicated employee of Methodist North Hospital for 25 years.



Sandra is survived by her children, Donald Kesner (Amanda), Bobby Kesner (Stephanie), and Amy Sue Crofford (Kelly). She had 8 grandchildren and 1 beloved great-grandson expected soon.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Franklin Kesner, and her parents, Edgar and Rubye Jones.



Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, November 27th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 28th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store