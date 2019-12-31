|
The family of Sandra Love Yenser (nee Sibley) sadly announces her passing on December 24, 2019 at the age of 80 years. Sandra was born on July 16, 1939 in Lower Providence Township, Pennsylvania to George and Rose (Cameron) Sibley. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene Wiliam Yenser, and her brother George Sargent Sibley, Jr. She will be lovingly remembered by her son Gary Yenser (wife Nancy), daughter Cheryl Russo (husband Jim), daughter Sandi Yenser; and two grandsons Joshua Yenser and Zachary Yenser. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Jane Sibley, two nephews (Chris and Dean Sibley) and one niece (Anne Sibley Hutchins).
Sandra's greatest love was her family and she was a devoted wife, mother, sister and aunt. She loved to laugh and was happy to laugh at herself if it could bring joy to others. Nothing pleased her more than being a grandmother and, even as her body failed her, she was a constant presence on the sidelines at her grandson's soccer games and school activities.
Sandra had a servant heart. She worked several years as a pre-school assistant and, later in life, attended Central Florida Community College where she received her Nursing Assistant certification which equipped her to provide in-home care to elderly patients.
Interment will be at the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at 9:30am on Monday, January 13th. A memorial service will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church, Germantown, Tennessee on January 25, 2020 at 10:30 am.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Sandra may be made to the Page Robbins Adult Day Center at www.pagerobbins.org.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 1, 2020