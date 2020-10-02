Sandy Caye Brock, 55, of Collierville, TN was born on January 14, 1965 and went home to be with her much loved Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on September 30, 2020.



Everyone who met Sandy was blessed by her delightful, loving, outgoing personality, and Sandy never met a stranger, always asking for a favorite bible verse. Sandy attended Avon Lenox School, Martha's Manor, and the Exceptional Foundation/THRIVE (Memphis). She was an active member of Collierville United Methodist Church and the Loving Hearts Sunday School Class, and Knitting for Missions.



Sandy was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Martin Brock.



She leaves behind her brothers, Joe Brock (Alice) of Collierville, TN, Steve Brock (Linda) of Atoka, TN; her sisters, Monette Brock of Colorado Springs, CO, and Jackie Clements (Jim) of Bridgeton, NJ. Sandy also leaves behind a daughter, Tamika Bray Curry (David), granddaughters, Danielle and Delanie all of Endwell, NY; uncles, Charles Martin (Barbara), of Camden, TN, Tommy Martin (Donna) of Cusseta, GA, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended Williams's family members and friends.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Collierville United Methodist Church, 454 W. Poplar Collierville, TN 38017. A private burial will at Magnolia Cemetery.



The family request that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to THRIVE (Memphis), 6560 Poplar Ave, Suite B, Memphis, TN 38138 or Collierville United Methodist Church (Knitting for Missions), 454 W Poplar Ave Collierville, TN, 38017.

