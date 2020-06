Sara Beth Tyler, 59, of Cordova, TN passed away June 27th, 2020.Sara was a nurse for Methodist for many years.She was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Willits, and her father, Richard Walton.Sara is survived by her husband of 27 years, Greg Tyler; her daughter, Shae Tyler-Long and her husband Caleb; her sister, Leslie Westbrook; her brother, John Smith; and her cousins, Ed and James Stewart.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital The family will receive friends from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 1st at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. A celebration of life will follow at 10:00 am.