1975 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Sara Elizabeth Perry arrived in this world on April 4, 1975, and departed it on May 14, 2019. In between those dates she lived an accomplished life. She volunteered at animal shelters in Memphis, West Memphis, and New Orleans and rescued countless dogs and cats for those places as well as from the street. She earned an undergraduate degree, two Master's degrees a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and academic accolades in all her work.



Sara loved to watch movies, especially British comedies and could quote Monty Python and Black Adder word-for-word and in a perfect English accent. She was also a voracious reader, gobbling up everything from classic English literature to Modern Historic fiction and non-fiction. Sundays during football season you could always find her cheering for her beloved Saints, but she sported the black and gold all year.



Sara loved to cook-but also to read about food, research recipes, and search out new and exotic ingredients.



She was preceded in death by her mother Carole Perry. She is survived by her father Ed Perry, her siblings Lea Bannister, Dannal Perry, Ben Perry, Andrew Perry, Lil Perry, and her aunt Judy Perry Black, uncle Allen McCormick, her nieces, Isabel, Julia, Lillian and Reese and nephews Harden, Max, and Maddox.



If you would like to honor her memory the family asks that you enjoy a delicious meal together with your loved ones. If you want to make a donation in her memory, please choose one that is meaningful to you. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 17, 2019