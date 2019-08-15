|
Sara Novick Engelberg, 99, died August 15, 2019. Sara was born in Memphis October 14, 1919, to Nathan Novick and Eva Glassman Novick.
Sara was best known for looking fabulous. She was always impeccably dressed. Everyone at every department store knew her and loved her. Sara married the love of her life at age 19 and was married to Harry Engelberg for 60 years until his death in 1998. Sara was also preceded in death by her beloved sister Lillian Eisen. Sara dearly loved her daughter Dale Engelberg and son Ronald Engelberg. She spent many hours taking them to dance class, day camp, and every other activity to keep them healthy and well-rounded. Sara also dearly loved and was blessed by her granddaughter, Leslie Hanson, and great-granddaughter Rachel Hanson, who live in Oregon.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 15, 2019