Sara H. Michael, age 84, of Memphis, Tennessee, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gil Michael, four brothers, Edward, Homer, Robert, and Daniel. Sara is survived by Ferrell (Shari), Randy (Linda), Stephen (Laurie), Melanie (Mitch), Shaun, and Trese (Steve), 13 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until service time at 2 pm, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Michael family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 2, 2020