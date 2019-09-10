|
|
|
Sara Nell Edwards Kohn, 79, died peacefully with her family present September 5, 2019, at Baptist Hospice House.
She was born February 16, 1940, in Memphis, the daughter of Bennie and Mamie Edwards (Costello). Sara graduated from the eighth grade at St. Paul Catholic School, received her GED from Memphis City Schools, and attended State Tech Institute Community College.
She celebrated 56 years of marriage in June to the love of her life, Gilbert Kohn. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved her family with all her heart and would do anything for them.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Harry (Katherine Ann), and her sisters Bridget Mack (Eddie), Mary Catherine (Barney), her in-laws Ray and Dena Kohn, and brother-in-law, Karl Kohn, and her grandson Eddie McDonald.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Gil, are her son Ben Kohn (Bridget), and her daughter Dena McDonald (Chris), her brother Tommy Edwards (Sarah), her brother-in-law Ray Kohn, sister-in-law, Marie Kohn, and grandchildren Michael McDonald (Victoria), John McDonald (Madison), Sarah Danielle Kohn, her great-granddaughter Rylee Gene McDonald, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1425 E. Shelby Drive, Memphis, TN 38116. The visitation will be at 11:00 am, the Rosary will be at 11:30 am, funeral mass at 12 noon, and burial at Calvary cemetery following immediately. Arrangements by Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation 901-685-0723.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 10, 2019