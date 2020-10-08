, 96, of Memphis passed away on October 5, 2020. She was born in Onley, Virginia on October 18, 1923 to George Broadwater Savage and Ellen "Nellie" Christine Savage.She was preceded in death by her husband, Donal Harrison Phillips, Sr.; son, Donal Harrison Phillips, Jr.; brothers, George Savage and Lloyd Savage, and sister, Rennie Sue Pray.She is survived by one son, Tom Phillips (Lisa); two grandchildren, Barbara Hunsicker (David) and Kendall Phillips; and one great-granddaughter, Felicity Hunsicker.Mrs. Phillips graduated with her Bachelor of Science degree from Radford College in Radford, Virginia, where she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. She pursued postgraduate study at the University of Virginia. Mrs. Phillips and her family moved to Memphis in 1971. Following the death of her husband Don in 1973, she then worked as a bookkeeper for her two sons' businesses for many years. She also enjoyed working in her butterfly garden. Mrs. Phillips lived the last sixteen years of her life at Kirby Pines Retirement Community. She loved playing Mah Jongg, bridge, board games, and puzzles and was known for her sweet tooth. Mrs. Phillips was a gracious hostess for social gatherings and delighted in spoiling her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife and mother, a loving and generous grandmother & great-grandmother and will be deeply missed.