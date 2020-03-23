|
Sarah Austin Loaring-Clark Flowers, a child of God and inheritor of the Kingdom of Heaven, went to the place prepared for her on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Taking to heart her Lord's command to "Go into the world," she did just that, helping others, working to improve lives, and spreading love abundantly. Sarah devoted much time to her church, St. John's Episcopal, where her father (Alfred "Tib" Loaring-Clark) was the first rector. She served on the vestry, with the Daughters of the King, The Episcopal Church Women, and the Center.
Always desiring to give back to her community, Sarah served on the boards of Habitat for Humanity, the Memphis Board of Realtors, Orange Mound Day Nursery, and helped found the Orange Mound Care Home, a residential home for the elderly. She took part in Shelby County Interfaith, a consortium of African-American and white churches working together to define and address neighborhood issues. She was awarded the 1993 Presidential Award by the Memphis Area Association of Realtors for her "drive, determination and humanitarian efforts in the association's community involvement." She also served as president of the Women's Council of Realtors. In addition, she held many offices in the Junior League of Memphis. In 1975, she felt compelled to run for the Memphis City Council to help the city she loved and, though she lost to the incumbent with 49% of the vote, she was gracious in her loss, calling the experience, "One of the most fun and enlightening things I ever did."
During her six years in Hopkinsville, Ky, where her husband, John William (Bill) Flowers, took over as President of Planters Bank, Sarah continued to throw herself into her new community. She was a founding member of the Voluntary Action Center where needs and volunteers were matched. She helped the Arts Council develop the first Hopkinsville Arts and Crafts in the Park. She served on the town's Human Relations Committee and helped develop the McNeal House, which provided after-school tutoring for inner-city children. She and Bill were members of Grace Episcopal Church there.
Sarah was, for many years, a common sight at the Memphis Pink Palace Museum, Jacob's Ladder, the Nehemiah Project, and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, where she spent hours volunteering. Her work as a docent at the Memphis Zoo was a source of great joy to her. In recent years, she was a resident of Trezevant Manor, active in St. Edward's Chapel and other activities held there. She particularly enjoyed her role as a reader to the children of Ida B. Wells Elementary School.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Flowers; parents, Alfred and Margaret Loaring-Clark; sister, Margaret Jones; and many beloved extended family members.
She is survived by her three children: John (Jennifer) Flowers, Margaret (Scott) Ferguson, and Martha Flowers; six grandchildren: Ruffin Flowers, Will (Faith) Flowers, Michael (Angela) Ferguson, Meg (Matt) Rogers, Austin Hasenmueller, and Buckner Loaring-Clark; and five great-grandchildren: Jones Ingram, Carlisle Flowers, Carrington Flowers, Torin Rogers, and Rosalee Rogers.
Services to celebrate her life, both earthly and triumphant, will take place at a future time to be determined.
Memorials may be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church, 3245 Central Avenue, Memphis, TN 38111.
"I remember, and my soul melts within me. I am on my way to the wonderful Tent, to the house of God, among cries of joy and praise and an exultant throng." (Psalm 42:4, The Jerusalem Bible translation)
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 23, 2020