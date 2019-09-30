|
Sarah Dunlap, 86, of Bartlett, TN passed away September 28, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Dunlap, Sr.
Sarah is survived by her children, Robert Dunlap, Jr. (Lynn), Tim Dunlap (Nicole), and Glenda Dunlap Norville (Cliff). She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Sam Norville (Kodie), Alex Norville, Emily Dunlap, Tucker Dunlap, Matthew Childress (Jaime), Kate Childress; great-grandchildren: Olivia, Abigail, Wyatt, Isla, and Grant on the way; and her brother, Herman Johnson (Susan).
Memorials in Sarah's name may be made to Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Family will receive friends from 9:30am to 11:00am on Tuesday, October 1st at Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 11:00am. Burial will be at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 30, 2019