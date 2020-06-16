Sarah (Downs) Houston
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Downs Houston, 96 years old, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020.

Mrs. Houston was born in Collierville, Tennessee to the late Taylor & Marguerite Higgs Jones. Sarah graduated from Collierville High School, was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, worked for the Shelby County Government and later retired from the University of Memphis.

Sarah is survived by her sons Linn (Joanne) Goldsmith and William (Susan) Downs; grandchildren Jason Byrd, Whitney (Danny) Calhoun and Will Downs; and great-grandchildren Kinsley and Isaac Byrd.

Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, the 17th of June from noon until services begin at two o'clock in the afternoon all at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 W. Poplar Avenue, Collierville, TN 38017. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville.

Online condolences, directions and service details may be found through www.colliervillefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
9018532628
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved