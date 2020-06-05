Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Sarah's life story with friends and family

Share Sarah's life story with friends and family





She married Charles Escue Meek on January 20, 1952, and began her life as an Air Force wife. The Meek children were raised on bases in the Panama Canal Zone, Colorado, Texas, and Oklahoma before returning to Tennessee.



Sarah was a Teacher's Aid for children in the Arlington Development Center. She was a vocal member of the Arlington Development Advocacy Group that successfully petitioned the State of Tennessee to provide the children with living facilities in community homes. Sarah Meek was a loyal member of the Brunswick Baptist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher.



Sarah is survived by one of seven brothers: Jack Norris McCulley, of Gallaway, daughter: Melinda Ann (Meek) Reed (Joe) of Memphis, daughters-in-law: Jocelyn Lee (Gruben) Booth of St. Charles, IL, and Rita N. (Rogers) Meek Ferrell of Covington, TN grandchildren: Becky (Meek) Wallace (Kevin) of Decaturville, TN, Lee Brandon Meek (Taylor) of Covington TN, Melissa Leigh (Reed) Sykora (Sean) of Brookside Village TX, Sarah Ann (Booth) Zimmermann (Bryan) of Elburn, IL. and Jennifer Leah Booth of St. Charles, IL, great-grandchildren: Tyler Lovell of Millington and Allie Grace Lovell of Mason TN, Wyatt and Kate Meek of Covington, TN, Liliana and Michael David Zimmermann of Elburn, IL, sisters-in-law: Ruby (Crisp) McCulley, Francis (Meek) Hill, Gracie (Bullock) Meek numerous nephews and nieces including families of five generations.



Sarah was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Escue Meek, three sons: David Howard Booth, Charles Ronald Meek, and Paul Allen Meek, and grandson: Jonathan Wade Stroud, six brothers: Lewis Bedford McCulley, Isaac Durell McCulley, Bedford Uzelle McCulley, S.L. McCulley, Albert Lee McCulley, and James Walter McCulley, three sisters: Nancy Mary Ann (McCulley) Casey, Gertrude M. (McCulley) Taverna and Easter Bell Eleanor (McCulley) Williams, and her best friend: Mary(McAfee) Criswell.



A visitation for Mrs. Meek will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel located at 10670 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068. Funeral Services will be at 1 P.M. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel. The officiating ministers will be Rev. James M. "Jimmy" Latimer and Bro. Ronnie Hughes. Interment will follow in the Walls Cemetery in the Braden Community. Food and fellowship will follow immediately after the burial at the Braden Methodist Church Pavilion (outside) at 230 SR 59, Mason, TN 38049.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Memorial Giving via mail, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959, online at



Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at Sarah Inez (McCulley) Meek, 93, "went on ahead" peacefully at home with her daughter and granddaughter by her side the morning of Monday, June 1, 2020. She was born March 31, 1927, in Braden Tennessee to Bedford Turner McCulley and Addie (Phillips) McCulley. Sarah graduated from Fayette County High School in 1945.She married Charles Escue Meek on January 20, 1952, and began her life as an Air Force wife. The Meek children were raised on bases in the Panama Canal Zone, Colorado, Texas, and Oklahoma before returning to Tennessee.Sarah was a Teacher's Aid for children in the Arlington Development Center. She was a vocal member of the Arlington Development Advocacy Group that successfully petitioned the State of Tennessee to provide the children with living facilities in community homes. Sarah Meek was a loyal member of the Brunswick Baptist Church and served as a Sunday school teacher.Sarah is survived by one of seven brothers: Jack Norris McCulley, of Gallaway, daughter: Melinda Ann (Meek) Reed (Joe) of Memphis, daughters-in-law: Jocelyn Lee (Gruben) Booth of St. Charles, IL, and Rita N. (Rogers) Meek Ferrell of Covington, TN grandchildren: Becky (Meek) Wallace (Kevin) of Decaturville, TN, Lee Brandon Meek (Taylor) of Covington TN, Melissa Leigh (Reed) Sykora (Sean) of Brookside Village TX, Sarah Ann (Booth) Zimmermann (Bryan) of Elburn, IL. and Jennifer Leah Booth of St. Charles, IL, great-grandchildren: Tyler Lovell of Millington and Allie Grace Lovell of Mason TN, Wyatt and Kate Meek of Covington, TN, Liliana and Michael David Zimmermann of Elburn, IL, sisters-in-law: Ruby (Crisp) McCulley, Francis (Meek) Hill, Gracie (Bullock) Meek numerous nephews and nieces including families of five generations.Sarah was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Escue Meek, three sons: David Howard Booth, Charles Ronald Meek, and Paul Allen Meek, and grandson: Jonathan Wade Stroud, six brothers: Lewis Bedford McCulley, Isaac Durell McCulley, Bedford Uzelle McCulley, S.L. McCulley, Albert Lee McCulley, and James Walter McCulley, three sisters: Nancy Mary Ann (McCulley) Casey, Gertrude M. (McCulley) Taverna and Easter Bell Eleanor (McCulley) Williams, and her best friend: Mary(McAfee) Criswell.A visitation for Mrs. Meek will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel located at 10670 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068. Funeral Services will be at 1 P.M. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel. The officiating ministers will be Rev. James M. "Jimmy" Latimer and Bro. Ronnie Hughes. Interment will follow in the Walls Cemetery in the Braden Community. Food and fellowship will follow immediately after the burial at the Braden Methodist Church Pavilion (outside) at 230 SR 59, Mason, TN 38049.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Memorial Giving via mail, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959, online at donors@stjude.org or by phone: (800) 478-5833.Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store