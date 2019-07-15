Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for Sarah Sharpe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sarah Virginia (Horne) Sharpe

1920 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email Sarah Virginia Horne Sharpe, age 99, passed into her eternal life on July 15, 2019.



Born on February 19, 1920, Sarah was the youngest child of the late William Curtis & Lutie Stewart Horne. Growing up in South Memphis, Sarah graduated from Southside High School class of 1938. She was devoted to God, her family, her church and her friends. She was an active member of Central Church until physically unable to attend. Sarah was an avid Bible student and taught Sunday School classes for more than 60 years. Mrs. Sharpe enjoyed gardening, reading, working crossword puzzles and sudoku, but most of all she loved being with family and friends.



She was also preceded in death by three brothers, one sister, and her husband of 60 years, Sydney James Sharpe, Sr.



Mrs. Sharpe is survived by her children Sydney James (Elaine) Sharpe, Jr., William "Bill" Thomas (Carol) Sharpe and Patricia Sharpe (Richard) Remmert; grandchildren William Corey (Stephanie) Sharpe, Brian Timothy Sharpe, Brad Ashley Sharpe, step-granddaughters Natalie Remmert Anderson and Melanie Remmert (Frank) Kohn; and 5 great-grandchildren.



Family and friends will gather on Wednesday, July 17 beginning at one o'clock in the afternoon until funeral services begin at two o'clock all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Rev. Jimmy Latimer will lead the service and a reception will follow all the services.



The family wishes to express sincere appreciation to her caregivers at Bright Glade Health & Rehabilitation Center and Crossroads Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Senior Adult Ministry of Central Church on Winchester Road in Collierville, TN or .



