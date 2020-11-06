Scottie Anne Demo, 76, of Arlington, Tennessee passed away on November 5th, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Haskell and Mildred Thomas.



Scottie Anne is survived by her husband of over 25 years, Dennis Demo; her daughter, Charlene Wheeler (Anthony); step-daughters, Billy Ann Early, Brenda Roberts, Teresa Street; her grandchildren, Kameron and Noah Wheeler; and her brothers, Gerald Thomas and Bobby Thomas (Pat).



Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Tuesday, November 10th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, Tennessee. Services will follow at 2:00 pm.

