Sebastian Jade Clark, 63, passed, October 23, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee.



Visitation, Monday, November 2, 2020 from 11 until 1 p.m. at Greater Paradise Church 3454 New Horn Lake Road. Funeral 1 p.m. Burial Memorial Park Southwood Cemetery.



He leaves his mother, Blanchie L. Anthony, brothers, Curtis L. Clark, Jr., and Ron C. Clark; sisters, Andrea S. Sims, Veleshia T. Clark and Tiffany L. Anthony; special cousins, Patricia Ann Dotson and Thee Harris, Jr.; beloved friend, Zabriana Wade, 5 nieces, 6 nephews, 4 great-nieces, 5 great-nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.



Joe Ford Funeral Home has charge.

