1993 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Seth Thomas Evans, age 25, son of Jess and Becky Sue Evans of Eads, TN, departed this life on Friday, March 8, 2019.



Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Arlington chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (12096 Arlington Trail) with the visitation from 11 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. and the funeral at 1 P.M. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - West Chapel at Oakland.



Seth was born on April 11, 1993, in Rochester, Minnesota. He was homeschooled and grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada. After a full-time, two-year mission for his church, Seth attended Brigham Young University-Idaho. Seth was a very active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and during his mission in Atlanta, Georgia was able to touch the lives of many and help them learn more about Jesus Christ. Aside from church, Seth's interests included learning about technology, reading, participating in Shakespearean plays, playing video games, camping, and outdoor activities, and learning how to play many musical instruments, including the violin.



In addition to his parents, Seth is survived by many relatives, including sisters, Anne Evans (Eads, TN) and Julia Evans (serving a church mission in Tokyo, Japan); brother, Jarom Evans (Rexburg, ID); brother and sister-in-law, Jake and Monica Evans and their sons, Luke and Jordan Evans (Bartlett, TN); and his grandparents, Gary and Penny Allen (Centerville, UT) and Harley and Jean Evans (Farmington, UT).



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jake Evans, Jarom Evans, Corey Davis, Andrew Blake, Dan Lewis, Mark Romney, Val Ault and Garn Evans.



The family suggests that memorials be directed to charitywater.org.



John 11 verse 25: "Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live."



Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 13, 2019