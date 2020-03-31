|
Sharleine Hall passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 85 in Visalia, California.
Sharleine was born on January 1, 1935, to Stewart and Adelaide Henderson. She and her family moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where she remained until 2008. Sharleine met and married the love of her life, Matthew K. Hall in 1956. They had three children, Blae Bryce, Matthew Hall, Jr. and Michael Hall. In 2008, Sharleine moved to California, to live near her son, Michael and his family. She loved shopping and going out to eat, as well as attending holiday and family events.
Sharleine is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Matthew K. Hall, her second husband Frank E. Jones, and her grandson Curtis Hall.
She leaves behind her children, Blae Bryce, Matthew Hall, Jr., Michael Hall (Tara) and seven grandchildren; Christopher Hall, William Hall, Joshua Hall, Jensen Hall, Austin Richards, Tyler Richards, and Alysse Richards. She also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Cora Hall. She will be missed dearly.
Given current national conditions and the family's concern for the health and well-being of others, there will be a private service for the immediate family who can safely travel to Memphis. For those unable to travel, a live broadcast of the services will be available.
The family requests any memorials be sent in Sharleine's name to the UCSF Fresno Alzheimer & Memory Center. 2335 E Kashian Ln #301, Fresno, CA 93701
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 31, 2020