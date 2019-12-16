|
Sharon Cermak, age 72 of Memphis, passed away gently Thursday, December 12, 2019.
She worked as a clerk in the banking industry before retirement. She enjoyed reading, writing and drawing. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Morris Freeland Bass, and mother, Anna Ruth Bass. Sharon is survived by her son, Jovan (Jennifer) Tosic; and two granddaughters, Lainey and Lilly Tosic.
Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 12:30 pm at East Win Christian Church located at 4350 Hacks Cross Rd, Memphis, TN 38125. The funeral services will follow at 1:30 pm with Jeff Whitlock officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to Sharon's favorite charity, .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 16, 2019