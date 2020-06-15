Sharon K. Watters, 73, of Bartlett, TN passed away June 13th, 2020.



She was born to the late Walter and Wilda Watters in Oneida, TN. She worked at Pirelli Wire and Cable as an inside sales manager out of Columbia, SC.



Sharon is survived by her husband of 18 years, John White; her sons, Eddie Harris (Rhonda), Jody Harris (Marlo); her brothers, Daniel Watters (Kathy), Mark Watters, Karl Watters (Kim); and her grandson, Josiah Harris.



Family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 10:45 am on Friday, June 19th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN. A funeral mass will follow at St. Ann Catholic Church, 6529 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN at 11:00am. Burial will be at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN.

