Sharon Marie Snapp, a pediatrician and resident of Bartlett, TN, died on March 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Sharon is survived by her mother Patricia Knapp; her husband, William Snapp; her children, Lindsay (Caleb) Wise and Sarah (Miles) Holley; her granddaughters, Millie, Mary, and Ellie; and her brother, Jeff Knapp. She is preceded in death by her father, Carl Knapp.
Sharon was born on August 31, 1967, to Carl and Patricia Knapp. On August 3, 1985, she married Bill, her high school sweetheart. Over the next few years, she welcomed her two beautiful daughters who would eventually provide her with the greatest gift imaginable, her three adorable granddaughters.
She graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 2000 and completed her pediatric residency at LeBonheur Children's Hospital. She then joined a small pediatric practice in Cordova, TN called Pediatric Physicians, PC, where she faithfully served the children and families of the Memphis area. She loved her patients very much, affectionately referring to them as "her families."
Sharon was a devoted mother and grandmother. She enjoyed hiking and exploring our National Parks, traveling to remote locations around the world, and most of all spending time with her family and dear friends. She loved the Lord and her church, Ellendale United Methodist. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family, and all who knew her.
A celebration of Sharon's wonderful life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to LeBonheur Children's Hospital in Sharon's memory: LeBonheur Foundation, PO Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174-1817
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 6, 2020