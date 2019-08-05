|
Sharon Motroni Spears, age 71, passed away with family at her side on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Baptist Hospital.
Preceded in death by her husband Herb, Sharon was the loving mother of Neil and Emily, plus numerous dogs with big personalities. She was also the proud Nonna of Noah, and the mother-in-law of Ryan, whom she considered a son. Always devoted to family, Sharon shared a close relationship with sisters Virginia (deceased) and Tina. Further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends, Sharon will be fondly remembered for her feisty honesty, her family Christmases, and her love of all things Italian.
In her years, Sharon worked as an operating room technician for Dr. John Shea in Memphis as well as a librarian assistant in Lincoln Public Schools in Nebraska. Sharon was also a master gingerbread housebuilder, avid cook, and a voracious reader,
A gathering for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 5 with a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6 all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Blue Sky Dog Rescue 533 Desoto Road Byhalia, MS 38611.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 5, 2019