Shea Marie Davidson, 21, of Bartlett, TN, passed away on July 5, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her mother Shelia Carter Davidson. Shea is survived by her father, Donald Davidson, her brother, Josh Elkins (Devon), her grandmother, Carolyn Carter, and her nieces and nephews; Taylor Elkins, Ashlynn Elkins, Sam Elkins, and Bentley Elkins.



In lieu of flowers, make the family requests memorials to help with the cost of Shea's Cemetery Memorial, to Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN. Please reference to Shea's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store