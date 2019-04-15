Resources More Obituaries for Sherry Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sherry Lynn Jones

Obituary Flowers Sherry Lynn Jones, 61, passed away late on April 7, 2019; a week before her 62nd birthday.



She is survived by her parents, Jim and Virginia Rogers; her sister, Debbie Jerkins and husband John; her brother, Jamie Rogers and his wife Tabitha; her children, Angie James and her husband John Wesley; her son, Chris Jones; and her grandchildren, Lexie, Jacob, and Makayla James.



Sherry was a member of Wells Station Baptist Church and in the past, taught Sunday school there. Sherry was quite the gem, who loved her family and friends so much. Whenever she was around other people, she would always put a huge smile on their faces and have them laughing.



The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019, at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN. A committal service will occur Monday, April 15, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FamilyFuneralMemphis.com for the Jones family. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 15, 2019