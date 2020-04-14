|
Shirley Murchison Horton, 94, of Bartlett, TN, died April 8, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital, Memphis, Tennessee.
Shirley was born in Memphis, but later moved to Rutherford, TN. She was a 1939 graduate of Rutherford High School where she played basketball.
After moving back to Memphis, Shirley worked for Bell Telephone as a switchboard operator. It was there she met a lady who would introduce her to her brother, Dick Horton, who became the love of her life. She waited for him to return from Italy where he served in the Army during WWII and they were married on January 24, 1948. They loved together for 58 years until his death in 2006.
After raising their four children, Shirley began an illustrious real estate career which would span over 30 years. Always dedicated to her job, she would go on to win the Saleswoman of the Year award in 1974. She was a Million Dollar Sales Club winner for 10 years running, going on to be a lifetime member of the Million Dollar Sales Club. Shirley was also the first woman in Memphis to receive the Certified Residential Specialist designation, of which she was extremely proud.
Shirley is survived by her four children, Cindy Horton Riggs, Debby Horton Davis (Hank), Richard Carter Horton (Patricia), Jeffery Taylor Horton (Felicya); her sister-in-law, Betty Horton, nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, three nieces, and two nephews.
Shirley was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard Taylor Horton, and her sister, Dorothy Murchison Tate.
Shirley was a member of Raleigh United Methodist Church for over 56 years. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to her church.
Due to circumstances beyond our control, private services will be held for immediate family at Memphis Funeral Home on Germantown Parkway, on Friday, April 17, at 10:00 a.m., with interment at Memorial Park immediately following. Chapel and graveside services will be streamed via Facebook Live on Memphis Funeral Home's Facebook page. A public celebration of Shirley's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 14, 2020