Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
1931 - 2019
Shirley Miller Obituary
Mrs. Shirley Miller, daughter of the late George Opfer and Ora Mae Cochenour, was born in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. She was united in holy matrimony to Harry B. Miller in December 1952 for 66 years. This marriage was blessed with three children.

Mrs. Miller was a graduate of Northeast Louisiana University with a Master's degree in Elementary Education. She was a beloved kindergarten teacher for 25 years in the Louisiana public schools. Her joyful and pleasant personality will be missed by many. She passed away suddenly on Thanksgiving day 2019.

She was proceeded in death by her beloved sister, Kay Tinstman. Her life will be forever celebrated by husband Harry Miller and children: Harry Miller (MaryAnne), Holly Tolar (Larry), and Scott Miller (Shannon); grandchildren Justin Myers (Brittany), Blair Miller (Lauren), Jenna Myers, Branden Miller, Cody Miller, and Caitlyn Miller; great-grandchildren Adelyn Miller, Nolan Myers, and Lilah Mae Myers; brother George Opfer; and a host of loving relatives and friends.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, December 9 from ten o'clock in the morning until the time of the Celebration of Life service at eleven o'clock in the morning at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 4, 2019
