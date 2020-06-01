Shirley Umberger Woodruff, 75, resident of Olive Branch, MS, departed this life Friday, May 29, 2020, at Trinity Mission Health & Rehab of Holly Springs, Ms. She was born March 22, 1945, in Memphis, TN to the late Monroe Clifton Williams and Icey Ora George Williams. Shirley received her education in Memphis, TN. She later married E. "Woody" Woodruff in 1997. She enjoyed cooking, reading, and gardening.



Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Icey Williams; her first husband, James "Jim" Umberger; three brothers, Gene Williams, Bobby Williams, Billy Williams, and two sisters, Doris Brown and Barbara Palazola.



She is survived by her husband E. "Woody" Woodruff of Olive Branch, MS; her son, Clifton Scott Evans of Walls, MS; her daughter, Julie Gibbs (Tom) of Germantown, TN; her brother, Don Williams of Brunswick, TN. Shirley also leaves behind a granddaughter, Ally Evans of Olive Branch, MS.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.



Memorial contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to Legacy Hospice of the South in Ripley, MS.

