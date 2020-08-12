passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 11th, 2020.She was born in Memphis on August 25th, 1933 to Bess and Harold Feinstein. Together with the love of her life, the late Alfred Wexner, they had three daughters and a lifetime of love. Shirley and Alfred worked tirelessly building their business, Joseph, now in its 90th year. Along with their love of the business, Shirley and Alfred spent a lifetime seeing the world. In memory of their beloved daughter, Marcy Wexner, Shirley and Alfred created the Marcy Wexner Scholarship Fund, which provided financial assistance for underserved high school students going to college. Her many friends and family knew that Shirley had a zest for life. Shirley loved working as a counselor at Carver High School and supporting Dress for Success.Shirley is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, Alfred, and daughter Marcy. She is survived by daughters Barrie Wexner Wurzburg (Kenneth) and Lauren Wexner (John), her brother, Richard Feinstein (Candi), her sister Jeanne Efron (Tony), five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.