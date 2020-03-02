Home

Sierra R. Howard Obituary
Ms. Sierra R. Howard, 18, passed away February 16, 2020.

She is survived by her mother; Melissa Garrison, father; Rosendo Calzadilla, sister, Makenzie Howard, Grandparents; Chuck and Vickie Howard, aunts; Crystal Brewster (Marc), and Gena Johnson (Mike).

A gathering of family and friends was held Sunday, March 1, 2020 form 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis TN 38119. A celebration of life service was held at 1:00 PM in the Riverside Chapel at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Interment took place at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com to leave condolences for the Howard family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 2, 2020
