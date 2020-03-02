|
Ms. Sierra R. Howard, 18, passed away February 16, 2020.
She is survived by her mother; Melissa Garrison, father; Rosendo Calzadilla, sister, Makenzie Howard, Grandparents; Chuck and Vickie Howard, aunts; Crystal Brewster (Marc), and Gena Johnson (Mike).
A gathering of family and friends was held Sunday, March 1, 2020 form 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis TN 38119. A celebration of life service was held at 1:00 PM in the Riverside Chapel at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery. Interment took place at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 2, 2020