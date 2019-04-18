Resources More Obituaries for Snow Collins Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Snow Thi Collins

Obituary Flowers Snow Thi Collins, 71, of Memphis, TN, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her home.



Mrs. Collins was a homemaker and loved spending time with her friends. She loved to talk with and be around all those she loved. Mrs. Collins enjoyed cooking and eating Vietnamese food. She adored her grandchildren and loved to clean. She especially liked to travel and had been all over the world.



Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her husband, who she loved dearly, Larry S. Collins as well as her mother, Luu Nguyen.



She is survived by her children, Diane Collins Barrett (Andrew), Pamela Cochran (Lewis), and Hung Bui. Survivors also include her brother, Richard Bui and three grandchildren, Brittany Cochran, Courtney Cochran, and Kylie Scott.



The family will receive friends Saturday, April 20, 2019, from 10 am until the funeral service begins at 11 am, all at Collierville Funeral Home, 534 W. Poplar Ave. Collierville. She will be Interred with her husband at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 11 am.



Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.colliervillefuneral.com. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries