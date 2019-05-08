Home

Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Dr. Sonny Cho


1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Dr. Sonny Cho Obituary
Sonny Cho, "Devoted Mother of Medicine", born in South Korea on May 14, 1932, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019, at the age of 86.

She immigrated to the United States in 1970 and worked tirelessly at the Abington Memorial Hospital for over a decade. Sonny was a warm and bright individual, who was a loving mother and grandmother. She raised her four children, Edward, Denise, Charles, and Enjo, to be doctors in various fields, and continued to drive home the importance of education to her four grandchildren, Alexander, Jean, Elizabeth, and Caroline.

The family gives its deepest gratitude to Edward, his wife Kathryn, and Denise, for taking great care of her since 2003 in Seattle and Memphis.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, beginning at 9:30 AM at Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Ave Extended, Memphis, TN 38112.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 8, 2019
