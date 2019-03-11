Resources More Obituaries for Stacey Glover Huddleston Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stacey Leigh Glover Huddleston

Obituary Flowers Stacey Leigh Glover Huddleston, 45, passed away at her home in Lakeland, TN on March 7, 2019.



Left to cherish her memory are her parents, Herbert and Pat Glover, sister, Abbey (Mickey) Myrick, her "Superman", Tracy Beaver, grandparents Quincy and Becky Karnes, nieces, Miley and Addey and nephew, Tate. Stacey lived for her "fur babies" Bruiser, Macey, Brodey, and Blu who already miss her very much.



She graduated from Bolton High School in 1991 and attended the University of Memphis and worked many years in marketing and office management. Stacey was known for loving with her whole heart and her kind spirit lit up every room.



Visitation with her family will be Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 5:00-6:00 PM with her memorial service following at 6:00 PM at Forest Hill Funeral Home - East, 2440 Whitten Road, Memphis, TN 38133, 901-382-1000.