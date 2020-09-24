It's with great sadness that we inform you that Stanley Rosenblum
passed away from complications of Covid 19 on September 22, 2020 in Memphis, Tennessee at the age of 81. He was born in Memphis and lived part of the year in Boca Raton, Florida. He is survived by his wife Judy; children Gregg and Lance; granddaughter Alana; siblings Elaine and Larry; and nieces Carey and Courtney.
Stanley graduated from Central High School and was a graduate of the University of Alabama. Then he moved back to Memphis and started a home construction business. For the last 22 years Stanley has successfully invested in Shelby County commercial real estate and owns several shopping centers and medical office buildings.
Stanley was always a very positive and energetic person whose zest for life was unmatched. He was a very generous person who helped many friends and family through the years both financially and emotionally. His love for animals was remarkable. Stanley was a wonderful man with a kind soul. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
He was a 30 year member of Beth Shalom Synagogue and a former Board of Directors and the Planning Committee for the construction of the new Synagogue.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Memphis and Shelby County Humane Society.
A private funeral will be held on Friday September 25th at 1 PM. Please call 901 229-3718 for the Zoom link.