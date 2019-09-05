Home

Collierville Funeral Home
534 West Poplar
Collierville, TN 38017
(901) 853-2628
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
1980 Oak Grove Dr.
Moscow, TN
Memorial service
Following Services
Oak Grove Baptist Church
1980 Oak Grove Dr.
Moscow, TN
Steffani Person


1952 - 2019
Steffani Person Obituary
Steffani Person, 67, of Olive Branch, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, in her home surrounded by her family.

Born July 6th, 1952 in Norfolk VA, the daughter of Wilma and Harlan Cullum, a Navy Commander, Steffani was a graduate of Memphis State University where she earned her teaching degree. For over 35 years, Mrs. Person was a beloved teacher, mentor and friend to the entire Rossville Christian Academy community, a place she dearly loved. Steffani was a devoted mother and cherished Nana who loved cooking and spending time with family especially at the holidays.

She is survived by John Person of Olive Branch, MS and daughters Rachael (John) Robertson of New York, NY and Ashley Person of Olive Branch, MS and four grandchildren Ella (11), Jack (8) Hadley (5) and Caroline (5)

A gathering of family and friends followed by a memorial service will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1980 Oak Grove Dr. Moscow, TN at 3:00 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to support research at West Cancer Center. Donations can be made using the following link: https://www.utwestinstitute.org/donate.html
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 5, 2019
