, 95, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. Mom, known affectionately by everyone as Granny, was born on July 8th, 1925 to Lawson Vondale "Casey" and Annie Louis Viola Jones in Dalark, AR.She was preceded in death by one brother, John "Johnny" Jones, two children Buster Gentle and William (Bill) Harris, one grandson Nicholas Lynn and one great granddaughter Shelby Hopper.She is survived by one brother, Eugene "Gene" Jones of Chaple Hill, TN and one sister Ruby Ellis, of Benton, AR, five children, Douglas & Freddie Gentle, Darlene Moser, Robbie Heffner & Janice Stewart, eleven grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.As a child Stella grew up moving around picking cotton. Her first experience in Memphis was going to the Orpheum Theater and seeing Gone with the Wind at age 14. She was a mischievous child always playing pranks and sneaking off to go swimming. She worked at Hunter Fans for over 15 years, ran the Oil City service station on North Watkins plus managing the towing service, and head cashier at Mega Market until she retired at the age of 69. The hard worker that she was, after a long day at work she still came home and cooked a full meal most every day. And man could she cook. We love, love, loved her cooking! She would bake, make pans of cornbread and pots of chicken and dumplings to give to family, friends and neighbors. At Christmas you could almost always bet you were getting some homemade candy, especially her famous turtles.She had a very giving heart. She would give the shirt off her back to help someone out at any time, always willing to take care of someone whether it be physical or financial help, she was always there giving a lending hand. She loved to sew, from making clothes for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, making uniforms for several private schools in Memphis, the general public and many alterations. During her "sit" down time she enjoyed crocheting. She loved taking her grandchildren fishing, listening to old country music and watching western movies. She had a love for flowers, flowers of all kinds and colors. Her green thumb made her indoor & outdoor plants big and beautiful and she was always giving someone a piece of her flowers to have for themselves. There was never a kid from the neighborhood or friend of her children/grandchildren who didn't know her as "Granny". She will be missed by many.