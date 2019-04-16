Resources More Obituaries for Stephen Ashburn Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephen D. "Steve" Ashburn

1945 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Stephen "Steve" D. Ashburn, 73, went home to be with the Lord April 13, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.



He was born on July 5, 1945, to Mr. Fay D. Ashburn and Pattie Cox Duke, who preceded him in death.



Steve was a graduate of Central High School where he played football and was a member of Delta Sig Fraternity. He attended Memphis State University where he majored in Business Administration.



Stephen was a master locksmith at Webster Safe & Lock Co. for a number of years. He owned/operated Fisherman's Headquarters prior to becoming ill. He also operated a rod, reel & gun repair business. He was recognized as an expert on firearms. Steve was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, boating and 4 wheeling. He was a member of Memphis Sport Shooting Association until he became ill.



Stephen D. Ashburn is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Mickey Botteron Ashburn; 2 sons, Pat (Tammie) Ashburn of Olive Branch, MS and Stephen II, of Phoenix, Arizona; 2 grandsons, P.J. of Lewisburg, MS and Stephen 'Tres' III of Bartlett, TN; 2 great-grandsons, Cayden of Lewisburg, MS and Carson of Horn Lake, MS. He also leaves behind his beloved sister-in-laws, Barbara Cardosi of Briston, VA and Debbie Clark of Phoenix, Arizona, as well as, many nieces, nephews, and friends.



The family wishes to acknowledge and thank his caregivers Brandy and Larry Kilgore along with their daughters, DeWanna, Reachell, Susan, and Chocolate Chip, who provided a warm safe and loving environment for Steve during his long illness. We will always be grateful for the love and respect you showed Stephen.



We also wish to acknowledge and thank the Staff at Avalon Hospice for the love & care they provided; RN's, Sherry White and Tasha Smith; social worker, Tonya Wales; Nurse Aides, Lisa Adams and Stacy Douglas; Chaplain, Stephen Owens. Steve and our family were blessed to have this staff in our lives. To each and every caregiver, we extend our love and gratitude. All of you are Awesome!



A memorial gathering with a catered reception to follow will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Family Funeral Care, 4925 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or the .



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FamilyFuneralMemphis.com for the Ashburn family. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.