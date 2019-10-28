Home

Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Stephen Myron Medlin


1960 - 2019
Stephen Myron Medlin Obituary
Stephen Myron Medlin
January 30, 1960 – October 26, 2019

Stephen Myron Medlin, 59, of Cordova, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was a local driver for FedEx, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Connie Medlin.

Stephen is survived by his current wife Wanda Medlin; children, Stephen Landon Medlin (Heather) and Lauren Edwards (Scott) all of Cordova, TN; grandchildren, Caitlyn Medlin, Christian Edwards, Ethan Edwards of Cordova, TN.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 1st, 2019 at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN. The funeral service will be held the following day, Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 also at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 28, 2019
