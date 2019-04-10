Resources More Obituaries for Stephen Brown Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Stephen Toof Brown Jr.

1926 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Stephen Toof Brown, Jr. died peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was surrounded by family.



Toof was born in Memphis on March 27, 1926, to Ida Harrison Moore Brown and Stephen Toof Brown. He grew up in Memphis across Poplar from Overton Park, attending the Pentecost-Garrison School, Lenox Elementary, and Fairview Junior High. Afterward, he attended Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon, TN.



As a child in the 1930s, Toof loved to ride his bike to the airport. He would cadge rides with the pilots who delivered mail and when he was 16, he earned his pilot's license. At 17, he attended Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College). At 18, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps and was stationed in Biloxi and Ft Myers. After the war ended, he went to the University of Virginia, where he received a BA in physics. After graduating, he earned a BS in printing engineering at Carnegie Tech (now Carnegie Mellon) in Pittsburg.



Until 1960, Toof worked in his family's business, S.C. Toof & Co. In 1960, he started Checks, Inc., the first printing company in the region to use magnetic-encoded ink when printing checks, which allowed the checks to be processed by machine rather than by hand. Checks, Inc. had branches in Gulfport, Chattanooga, and Little Rock.



Toof had many interests and hobbies. He learned to play the banjo in mid-life and played for many years in a Dixieland band, the Steamboat Strummers. He loved woodworking from an early age and made many beautiful pieces of furniture. He learned to ride horses as a boy and found that passion rekindled when he was 65. He foxhunted with local hunts and continued to ride his beloved horse, Chilhowee, well into his 80s. He was a part owner of a duck hunting club in Arkansas and was an avid hunter, photographer, runner, and local history buff. He played tennis until he was 90.



Toof was active in many organizations and charities including Rotary Club, Jaycees, Boys Club, and Junior Achievement. For a number of years, he tutored elementary students in math and reading.



His favorite place on earth was the Smoky Mountains and he knew the trails and all aspects of the park with long familiarity. He was deeply involved in the Cotton Carnival, being president in the fateful year of 1968, when he made the decision to cancel festivities out of respect for Martin Luther King, Jr. He served again in 1969. He loved Elmwood Cemetery and served on its board for a number of years.



Everything he did, he did all the way. He had a great ability to focus and the tenacity to see almost anything through. He loved to travel and he loved to learn and never stopped being intrigued.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Ida and Toof Brown, Sr, and his brother, Charles Whitney Brown. He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Suzanne Crosby Brown; his children, Stephanie James (Michael), Sandra Brown, Stephen Toof Brown, III (Ashley), Susan Crosby McCloy, Wallace Stuart McCloy, III; and Keenon Elisabeth McCloy; his grandchildren Devereux McLaurin Ringger, Desaix Alexandra Ringger, Chandler McCrea Brown; and his first wife, Betty Joyce McCrea. He also leaves nephews Battle Manassas Brown, II; Charles Whitney Brown, Jr; and Temple Donelson Brown. His beloved dog, Kipling, will miss him greatly.



Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at Canale Funeral Directors. Burial will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 15 at Elmwood Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at Lindenwood Christian Church the same day at 2:00 p.m., with a reception following.



Visitation will be from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 14 at Canale Funeral Directors. Burial will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 15 at Elmwood Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at Lindenwood Christian Church the same day at 2:00 p.m., with a reception following.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Boys and Girls Club of Memphis, Friends of the Smokies, or Methodist Alliance Hospice. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 10, 2019