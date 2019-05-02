Steve "The Killa" McGan, age 64, of Olive Branch, Mississippi passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Steve was born on July 17, 1954, in Memphis, TN.



Steve enjoyed bass fishing, spending time with his family, and was an avid Memphis State fan. He loved his Elvis music and movies.



Steve was preceded in death by his daughter, Wendy McGan Jones, his parents, Sam and Rose McGan, his brother, Sambo McGan, and one sister, Nancy Robbins.



He is survived by his wife of 44 1/2 years, Patricia McGan, his son, Shawn McGan, one sister, Judy Taylor, one brother Terry McGan (Pam), sister-in-law, Judy Rosenblum, Sarah McNeil, Linda McGan, brother-in-laws, Carl Rowell, Martin Rosenblum, five grandchildren, Brianna Phillips (Austin), Dylan Jones, Hunter Riley, Landon Riley, and Lexie McGan, as well as two great-grandchildren, Caiden Mason and Madison Phillips.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm, until 8:00 pm, on Friday, May 3, 2019, with a funeral service at 10:00 am, on Saturday, May 4, 2019, all to be held at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N Germantown Pky, Bartlett, TN 38133.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the McGan family. Published in The Daily Memphian on May 2, 2019