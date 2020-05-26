Or Copy this URL to Share

1949 – 2020



Steve Patrick, age 70, resident of Mason, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday evening, May 24, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.



Steve was born June 26, 1949 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Carl Powell Hawkins and Gladys Marie Jackson Patrick. He graduated from Hernando High School in Hernando, Mississippi and served his country in the United States Marine Corps. "Muffin" was employed with Dupont as a sketch artist and pipefitter for over 30 years before his retirement and was a member of Steamfitters Local 614. Steve enjoyed sports of all kinds, going fishing at Pickwick and spending time at the cabin with his family. He loved being with his family, especially his grandson, Sawyer, who he was crazy about.



Mr. Patrick is survived by his wife, Linda Patrick of Mason, TN; his daughter, Candice Patrick Talley of Oakland, TN; two brothers, Rick Patrick of Madison, MS and David Patrick of Snow Lake Shores, MS; and his grandson, Sawyer Talley of Oakland, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Rhonda Knight and two brothers, Chris Hawkins and Kendall Patrick.



Funeral Services for Mr. Patrick will be held at 1 P.M. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Personal remarks will be given by Mr. Patrick's brother, Rick Patrick and a family friend, Simon Dean. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Patrick will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



