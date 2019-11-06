|
Steven Allen Cheslock, 65, died November 4, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Laura Mae Cheslock and a brother, Richard Cheslock.
Steve enjoyed motorcycles and had an unconditional love for animals, especially for Blue, his sweet pit bull mix, who is being taken care of by family. He was very artistic and made several forms of lawn art and ornaments over the years. He had a great sense of humor, a unique personality and was loved by many for his free spirit and kindness towards others. Surviving to cherish his memory is his brother, Michael Cheslock; also nephews Lee Cheslock of Chelsea, AL and James Christopher Cheslock of Tunica, MS; nieces Christen Cheslock Gebo (Carmine) and Angela Cheslock, both of Lake Ariel, PA; and many friends.
Plans for a memorial service are underway. Memorials may be made to: https://www.facebook.com/donate/505860780271001 to help defray the cost of Steve's funeral expenses.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 6, 2019