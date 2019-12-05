|
|
|
One Sharp Dude,' Steven R. Collins, of Memphis, TN, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019, in the arms of his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Collins.
Steve is survived by his friend and companion, Sandra Collins, and their daughters, Kimberly Jordan (Jerry) and Kelly Miller (David). He also leaves behind his mother, Barbara Collins, his brother, Dale Collins, and grandchildren, Lincoln and Cora Wharton. Steve will be welcomed into heaven by two of the grandchildren he had yet to meet.
Although Steve was born in Wichita, Kansas, some of his richest memories were made in the state of Louisiana. He was a graduate of Slidell High School (75') and Louisiana State University (80'). Steve was a lifelong LSU fan and lived for alumni get-togethers, as they involved two of his greatest loves – Cajun food and people.
As a heart transplant survivor, Steve was an advocate for organ donation and handicap awareness. Because Steve had a "heart to spare" – his life was filled with a variety of passions that included song writing, movie trivia, cooking, and sharpening knives and shears.
A graveside send-off will be held for Steve at Elmwood Cemetery on Friday, December 6, at 2:00. A Memorial Service will be held at Second Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 7, at 10:00.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Van Frank Kim – Midsouth Transplant Foundation.
Steve's quick wit and infectious laugh was unmatched and will forever be missed. In celebration of Steve – share a smile, a joke, or a hug with those you love today.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 6, 2019