Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Kirby Woods Baptist Church
6325 Poplar Ave.
Memphis, TN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Greenview Memorial Park
Florence, AL
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Greenview Memorial Park
Florence, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Rice


1950 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Steven Rice Obituary
Steven Rice, age 69, passed away June 3, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Anne Kathryn Rice, son, Michael Rice, grandchildren, Gianina Larizza and Steven Larizza, sister, Carol Hughes, brother, Robert Rice. He is also survived by his niece and nephew, Laura Waters and Clay Hughes.

The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Sunday, June 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the funeral service celebrating his Life on Monday, June 10 at 3 p.m. at Kirby Woods Baptist Church 6325 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.
The family also invites friends to Greenview Memorial Park in Florence, AL on Tuesday, June 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
with the interment to be held on Tuesday, June 11 at 4 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park in Florence, AL.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Restoration Path Ministries www.restorationpath.org, The Forsaken Children of Ethiopia https://www.theforsakenchildren.org or Christian Medical and Dental Associations of Memphis www.cmdamemphis.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 (901) 767-8930. "A Fitting Farewell for Everyone".
Published in The Daily Memphian on June 7, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.