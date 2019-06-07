Steven Rice, age 69, passed away June 3, 2019.



He is survived by his daughter, Anne Kathryn Rice, son, Michael Rice, grandchildren, Gianina Larizza and Steven Larizza, sister, Carol Hughes, brother, Robert Rice. He is also survived by his niece and nephew, Laura Waters and Clay Hughes.



The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Sunday, June 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the funeral service celebrating his Life on Monday, June 10 at 3 p.m. at Kirby Woods Baptist Church 6325 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.

The family also invites friends to Greenview Memorial Park in Florence, AL on Tuesday, June 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

with the interment to be held on Tuesday, June 11 at 4 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park in Florence, AL.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Restoration Path Ministries www.restorationpath.org, The Forsaken Children of Ethiopia https://www.theforsakenchildren.org or Christian Medical and Dental Associations of Memphis www.cmdamemphis.org.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 (901) 767-8930. "A Fitting Farewell for Everyone". Published in The Daily Memphian on June 7, 2019