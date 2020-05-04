Or Copy this URL to Share

1936-2020

Sue Hall Fowler, age 84, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, and wife of the late Thomas Howell Fowler, departed this life Friday afternoon, May 1, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her three daughters.



Sue was born April 5, 1936, in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James Hall IV and Gladys Gibson Hall. She attended East High School in Memphis and was a graduate of Hutchison School. She attended Vanderbilt University, Southwestern at Memphis, and graduated from the University of Tennessee where she received her B.S. in Medical Laboratory Science.



Sue was married June 25, 1966, to Thomas Howell Fowler, who preceded her in death on May 10, 2015. She was a member of Oak Grove United Methodist Church in Somerville. She was involved in the Community Bible Study and was a leader for many years. She was a member of the Somerville Garden Club and the Fayette Academy Mother's Club.



Sue was passionate about family, travel, and gardening. The role of wife and mother was the closest to her heart and she devoted much of her time doing thoughtful things for all she counted as family.



Her love for travel started early. Before settling in Somerville, she experienced much of the U.S. and parts of Europe. As her daughters grew older, she loved taking them to places she held dear to her heart. Sue also enjoyed traveling with her husband in support of the family's commitment to the cotton industry.



Sue had a green thumb and particularly enjoyed roses, a love she inherited from her father. She had 50 plus tea roses in her garden; she liked sharing her roses with her community, often taking them to the sick and elderly.



Mrs. Fowler is survived by three daughters, Susan Fowler Horton (Michael) of Memphis, Jamie Fowler Sullivan (Jason) of Jackson, Tennessee, and Martha Fowler Eubank (Tom) of Memphis and her sister, Mary Alice Hall Fisher of Memphis. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Natalie Swenson Sullivan, Sarah Palmer Sullivan, Corinne Frances Sullivan, Virginia Aldrich Horton, Thomas Howell Eubank, Louise Watkins Eubank, and William Fowler Eubank all of whom she loved dearly; two nieces, Natalie Fisher Cofield and Van Fakes Magness; and her nephew, Roger Edmonds Fakes, Jr.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Gladys "Gibby" Hall Fakes.



There will be a memorial service held at a later date to celebrate her life.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Fayette Cares, P.O. Box 326, Somerville, TN 38068 or the church, charity or organization of the donor's choice.



