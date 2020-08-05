Or Copy this URL to Share

Sue Price Smith Graham

1923 – 2020

Sue Price Smith Graham, age 96, resident of Lexington, Tennessee and former resident of Fayette County, departed this life Saturday evening, August 1, 2020 at Briarwood Community Living Center in Lexington.



Sue was born October 27, 1923 in Williston, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Robert M. Price and Sarah Miza Davis Price. She opened a dress shop in Somerville, selling clothing, costume jewelry and makeup and was a homemaker. Sue was a member of Sand Ridge Baptist Church in Lexington and was a former member of First Baptist Church of Somerville. As a wife, mother and homemaker, her family was the main focus throughout her life.



Mrs. Graham is survived by two daughters, Shirley White of Lexington, TN and Debbie Moseley of Morrisville, NC; her sister-in-law, Betty Jean Price of Williston, TN; her brother-in-law, Johnny Treadway of Somerville, TN; three grandchildren, Mark Lazenby (Stephanie), Ken Moss and Shelli Moss Smith (Julian); two great-grandchildren, Devin Carter and Jordan Lazenby; her great-great-grandson, David Carter; and a large number of nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her first husband who she married June 9, 1946, Morris W. Smith who died in February of 1991; her second husband who she married August 3, 1994, Paul W. Walker who died December 21, 1999; her third husband who she married February 2, 2001, Larry "Pete" Graham who died April 11, 2015; two sisters, Lexie Thomas and Betty Lou Treadway; and four brothers, Murray Price, Crawford Price, Alvah Price and Robert M. Price, Jr.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Graham will be held at 2 P.M. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. Gene Price officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Graham will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.



The family requests that memorials be directed to the Sand Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund, 7535 U.S. 412, Lexington, TN 38351.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at



