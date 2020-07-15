Or Copy this URL to Share

1955 – 2020



Susan Beth Long Sanders, age 64, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of James "Jim" Sanders, departed this life Monday morning, July 6, 2020 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.



Susan was born October 18, 1955 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Raymond Earl Long and Jo Ann Walker Long. She graduated from Richardson High School in Richardson, Texas in 1974 and attended Memphis State University. She was married June 22, 1985 to James Martin "Jim" Sanders. After Jim and Susan were united in marriage, they moved to Nashville and adopted Vanderbilt as their football team. They attended home games for 30 years, with the last 28 years being season ticket holders on the 45-yard line.



Susan was a member of First United Methodist Church in Somerville and was employed as an oral surgery office manager for many years. She was a member of the Somerville Women's Club and served as president for seven terms and would have started her eighth term in September of this year. She was on the Board of Directors for the Fayette County Historical Society and involved in the Garden and Arts Club in Somerville. Susan enjoyed watching television and doing crossword and Sudoku puzzles.

Mrs. Sanders is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jim Sanders of Somerville, TN; her sister, Jennifer Goepper (Carl) of Tampa, FL; her niece, Chloe Goepper; three nephews, Jonathan Goepper, Max Goepper and Noah Goepper; and her cousins, Ralph William Donati, Jr. (Leslie) of Collierville, TN and Bryan & Katie Donati of Houston, TX.



Graveside Services for Mrs. Sanders will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. The officiating minister will be Rev. Brent Porterfield. A Celebration of Life Service for Susan will be scheduled once her husband, Jim Sanders, health improves.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to First United Methodist Church, 202 S. East Street, Somerville, TN 38068, Hood Cemetery Association, c/o Linda Byrum, 3825 Ina Road, Whiteville, TN 38075 or the Carl Perkins Center, 101 Kay Drive, Somerville, TN 38068.



