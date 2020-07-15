Susan Campbell, 70, of Memphis, TN passed away July 13th, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ruth Chilton; her brother, Richard Chilton; and 3 sisters, Carolyn Martin, Janey Church, and Debbie Rankin.



Susan is survived by her husband of 30 years, Harold Campbell; her daughters, Dana Myers (Jeff), Amy Cole (Shane), Candy Jones (Elliot); son, Bubba Campbell (Sonya); grandchildren, Anissa Loya (Alvaro), Sarah Cole, Whitley Lusk (Jordan), Matt Stillions, James Mullis; great-grandchildren, Ahna Loya, Adrian Loya, Aaron Loya; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Sunday, July 19th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN. Services will be at 2:00PM on Monday, July 20th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.



