Susan Hurley Millen, age 45, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, August 17th at her home in Douglasville, GA. Susan was born on October 26, 1974 in Memphis, TN.



She was a graduate of Houston High School in Germantown, TN and studied Business Management courses at Shelby State Community College in Memphis.



Susan worked as a Cosmetics Dept. Manager for Macy's & Belk's Dept. Stores. She was also a Sales Consultant for Tiffany & Co., in Atlanta, Ga.



Some of Susan's happiest times were spent with her family at the beach. Everyone loved Susan and her beautiful smile. She never encountered a stranger.



Susan is survived by her husband, Christopher Scott Millen; her son, Hayden Millen; and her daughter, Abby Millen. Susan is also survived by her mother, Lonnie J. Hurley and her sister, Elizabeth Hurley, both of Oakland, TN. In addition, she is survived by her father, Thomas, G. Hurley, Jr. of Somerville, Tn.



Susan is now resting in the arms of her Savior. We weep for her now, but know that we will see her again someday. We are thankful Susan left her mark on this world by giving us Hayden & Abby to love and cherish.



Rest in peace beautiful daughter of the King. You will always be in our hearts. We love you forever. – Susan.

