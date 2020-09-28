Susan Orabone

Susan was born to Jay and the late Violet Wallace on May 19, 1956 in Chicago, IL. She is survived by her husband David, sons Ryan ( Ann-Marie), Tyler (Jackie), Kyle (Caroline), Timothy (Allie), and granddaughter Olivia. Susan was the oldest of five children with sisters Kim (Jack), Sandi Jack), Lynn (David), and Scott (Christine). In addition, Susan is survived by her dear friend whom she thought of as a fourth sister Vicki Crowley and her best texting buddy Janie Henderson and all of her sons friends to whom she was a second mother. Susan was devoted to her family and passionate about life. She never met a stranger, she had a personality that was larger than life and lit up any room that she entered. Susan was so many things to so many people, her memory will live on in the hearts of all that loved her and all with whom she encountered. Susan loved visiting her home in Orange Beach, Alabama and liked nothing better than strolling along the shoreline with her husband David collecting sea-shells. She was a long time member of Carnival Memphis' Grand Krewe of Luxor and a member of Les Passes.



In lieu of flowers the family would be honored if you would remember Susan with a donation to Carnival Memphis' Children's Initiative, 4735 Spotts Wood Suite 103 Memphis, TN 38117.

